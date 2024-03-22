There are hundreds of aloe plants, but thealoe vera it is unique in its ability to help you inside and out and is the only edible form of aloe. The plant is native to the Arabian Peninsula, but grows all over the world. This shrubby, spiky plant has been cultivated for thousands of years for its soothing gel.

What is Aloe Vera?

Aloe vera is the gel made from the leaves of aloe plants. People have been using it for thousands of years to heal and soften skin skin. Aloe has also long been a popular treatment for many conditions, including constipation and skin disorders. Modern research on the plant's benefits is mixed, with some evidence showing that it can cause cancer in laboratory animals.

There are no foods that contain aloe vera, so it must be taken in the form of a supplement or gel. Some forms of it are safer to take than others, and excessive use is discouraged.

The nutrients found in juice may provide some health benefits. Beta-carotene is a yellow-red pigment found in plants. It acts as an antioxidant that can help support eye health, including retinal and corneal function.

Relieves heartburn. Heartburn is a painful condition in which acid leaves the stomach and travels up the esophagus. A recent study showed that aloe vera juice can reduce heartburn symptoms without unpleasant side effects.

Treat constipation. The juice of the plant contains several compounds known to act as laxatives. Although drinking the juice is unlikely to cause digestive problems in people with normal bowel movements, it has shown promise as a way to relieve constipation.

May improve IBS symptoms. Aloe vera juice may be a potential treatment for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). This condition involves inflammation of the intestines, which leads to pain and other problems. Aloe has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties. In one study, people with IBS who drank aloe vera juice said that some of their symptoms improved. However, scientists need to do more research.

Plant juice is a rich source of antioxidants, which help fight free radicals. This reduces oxidative stress on the body and reduces the risk of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer and is also an excellent source of: Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, vBeta carotene, Folic acid, Calcium, Magnesium.

The juice of the plant contains high levels of magnesium, which is a vital nutrient for nerve and muscle use. Magnesium helps your body with more than 300 different enzymatic reactions, including those that regulate blood pressure. It also helps regulate heart rhythm.

Research confirms the ancient use of topical aloe vera as a skin treatment, at least for specific conditions. Studies have shown that aloe gel could be effective in treating skin conditions including:

•Psoriasis

•Seborrhea

•Dandruff

•Small burns

•Skin abrasions

•Skin damaged by radiation

•Herpes sores

•Acne

•Anal fissures

There is also strong evidence that aloe vera juice, which contains latex, taken orally is a powerful laxative. In fact, aloe juice was once sold as an over-the-counter constipation medication. But because the safety of aloe vera was not well established, the FDA ordered in 2002 that over-the-counter laxatives containing aloe vera be reformulated or removed from store shelves.

The gel taken orally appears to help reduce blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. It can also help lower cholesterol. Results from studies of aloe vera for other medical conditions have been less clear.

Creams and gels vary in dosage. Some minor burn creams contain as little as 0.5 percent aloe vera. Others used for psoriasis may contain up to 70% aloe vera. Being an oral supplement, it does not have a fixed dose.

For constipation, some use 100 to 200 milligrams of the juice – or 50 milligrams of the plant extract – per day as needed. For diabetes, 1 tablespoon of gel per day has been used. High oral doses of its latex are dangerous. Always ask your doctor for advice on how to use it.

Aloe vera juice can be found in supermarkets across the country. It usually comes in bottles, mixed with water to make it less thick. It is also possible to make it at home: take an ear of corn from a plant and cut the pointed edges from the sides. Then, carefully cut the skin on the flat side of the leaf and remove the gel from inside. This gel is the edible part of the plant.

Be sure to remove any peel from the plant. The peel adds a bitter and unpleasant taste. You can rinse the gel under running water to remove all traces of it.

Once you have the gel, you can put it in a blender. Blend until smooth, then add water until you reach the desired density. The result is a fresh, clean tasting drink.

Talk to your doctor before using it. Researchers warn against excessive use of aloe vera. But if the aloe vera product is free of aloin – an extract of the plant that has been found to cause colorectal cancer in rats – it may be suitable as a topical remedy for sunburn. Aloin is found between the outer leaf of the aloe plant and the gel inside.

Side effects. Topical aloe vera may irritate your skin. Oral aloe vera, which has a laxative effect, can cause cramps and diarrhea. This can cause electrolyte imbalances in the blood of people who ingest aloe vera for more than a few days.

It can also stain the colon, making it difficult to get a good look at the colon during a colonoscopy. So avoid it for a month before having a colonoscopy. The gel, for topical or oral use, must not contain aloin, which can irritate the gastrointestinal tract.

Risks. Do not apply aloe vera topically to deep cuts or severe burns. People who are allergic to garlic, onions or tulips are more likely to be allergic to aloe. High doses of oral aloe vera are dangerous. Do not take aloe vera orally if you have intestinal problems, heart disease, hemorrhoids, kidney problems, diabetes, or electrolyte imbalances.

Interactions. If you regularly take medications, talk to your doctor before you start using aloe vera supplements. They may interact with medications and supplements such as diabetes medications, heart medications, laxatives, steroids, and licorice root. Oral use of aloe vera gel can also block the absorption of medications taken at the same time.

Given the lack of evidence on its safety, the supplements should not be used orally by children and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Does aloe vera cure cancer?

According to the Airc: “No, to date there are no scientific studies that demonstrate a certain role of Aloe vera in the prevention or treatment of cancer.

According to some unscientifically proven theories, Aloe vera – a rather common plant also in Italy – would be able to cure many types of cancer, even those in an advanced stage.

The numerous scientific studies conducted on the topic have so far not demonstrated clearly and indisputably that plant-based compounds can prevent or cure cancer in humans.

Gels and creams can typically be used to treat some skin problems, such as small wounds or burns without serious side effects.

The plant's role in reducing the impact of some side effects of oncological treatments, such as inflammation of the mucous membranes after radiotherapy, is also being studied.

Although often considered harmless because they are “natural”, in particular cases products containing Aloe vera can interfere with the action of some drugs and cause serious health problems, in some cases even lethal.

Since April 2021, the European Commission has banned the use of food supplements, or rather of hydroxyanthracene derivatives which may be present in the total extract of the plant, as they have proven to be genotoxic and carcinogenic.

Aloe vera is a very common plant also in Italy: its thick and fleshy leaves make it resemble a cactus, but from the point of view of botanical classification it is much more similar to garlic and onion.

In the Aloe genus there are many species, of which the best known is undoubtedly the true one. The most common derived products are the gel contained in the central part of the leaf and a substance called latex which is found immediately under the green and external part of the leaf. The juice that comes from the whole leaf therefore contains both substances.”