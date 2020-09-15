You look very beautiful, you look very beautiful ..! Who does not want to look beautiful, but many times, the face of your moon, pimples, wrinkles work. Due to today’s polluted environment and chaotic lifestyle, you are going to lose the glow of your face somewhere. In such a situation, you use many types of beauty products to bring back the glow of your face, but sometimes these products are damaged to your skin. Hence people with sensitive skin prefer to adopt natural home remedies.

If you also want to make your skin glowing cheaply without spending money, then there can be no better option than aloe vera gel (aloe vera benefits). Aloe vera gel has many herbal and medicinal properties, due to which it is helpful in relieving many troubles related to your skin and hair. In this post, we will learn how aloe vera gel works as a miracle drug for your face. Although we use aloe vera gel as a cosmetic, do you know that it can be drunk like juice when properly prepared.

What are the benefits of applying aloe vera gel on the face? Aloe vera gel contains 75 types of ingredients, the main ones are: vitamins and minerals, salicylic acid, lignin and saponins, sugars.

How to use aloe vera gel?

At the moment, you must be very curious to know how to use Aloe Vera gel to get maximum benefit. So here we have brought some easy home remedies:

Apply this gel around your face and eyes with cucumber

Blend the aloe vera gel and cucumber together.

Use a gauze cloth to extract the juice.

Add witch hazel, and gelatin to it. Warm it on a low flame, adding it slowly. Heat the mixture until it thickens.

Cool the mixture and add the extracted juice of cucumber and gel to it.

Fill it in a bottle and use it regularly.

Hydrating aloe vera gel for face with vitamin e

Mix aloe vera gel with vitamin E oil.

Add citric acid and essential oil to it as well.

Fill it in a jar for daily use.

Aloe vera face scrub

Add aloe vera gel and ground oatmeal in a ratio of 5: 1.

Add a pinch of baking soda to prevent it from going bad.

Use it as your regular scrub.

Aloe vera coating for face

Take fresh aloe vera gel and add olive or coconut oil to it.

Add wax in half the amount of oil.

Heat this mixture in a double boiler.

Let it cool and store in a jar.

This natural anti aging serum will remove wrinkles, dark sports and wrinkles

Benefits of applying aloe vera benefits on face overnight

Massaging your face with pure aloe vera gel and allowing it to remain on the face overnight has tremendous benefits. First wash your face with a face wash and wipe the face thoroughly. Apply pure aloe vera gel on your face. If you want, you can also add essential oil to it. Gently massage the face and leave it overnight. By using it regularly in this way, you will find yourself more beautiful on your beautiful face. Also, if your skin is tan or there are marks of pimples, then they too will slowly disappear.