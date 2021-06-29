Almuñécar has taken a step closer to bringing about its second marina, thanks to the Junta approving an archeaological survey on the proposed site.

The said location is between the Aquatropic water park and the The Gondolas breakwater.

The project, financed by Granada development companies, includes 600 berths and a shopping area and would cost around 31-million euros.

According to the Town Hall, the archaeologist who will head the survey is Sebastián Munar Llabrés

“This archaeological project will also cover the seabed that will be affected the marina work,” explained the Mayor, Sra Trinidad, adding that there were still many administrative hurdles to jump before the Urban Marina of Almuñécar can become reality.

Besides the berths and shopping area, there will also be plenty of parking, apparently, making the marina the biggest one in the province.

Editorial comment: the beach road where the marina will go is sitting on reclaimed land – the road used to end just after Las Góndolas at a natural spring called Fuente Negra. I remember in 81/82 when they were dumping large boulders into the sea to create an area where Aquatropic would eventually sit. I mention this because, if the shoreline there is an artificial one, there is little probability of there being archaeological remains on the seabed.

