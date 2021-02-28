The Picadero Municipal Taramay (Almuñécar) has spent a long time closed down but recently work is being carried out to get it open again.

The Mayor, who plans to get it back under public management, was there on Friday to see how it was going.

At the moment though the lease is still in private hands, registered under the Regional Agrarian Office in Motril under the name of Andrea Podadera.

As well as getting the paperwork sorted out, the electrical installations have to be overhauled, the drains for washing out the boxes have to be separated from the normal rain-drainage system and the area manure collecting area needs to be enclosed. Carpenters, electricians are painters are all busy at work at the moment.

The boxes are not empty, however, as they are rented out – anybody can rent one through the Town Hall.

The Taramay de Almuñécar Municipal Riding School occupies a plot of 14,000 sq / m, right behind the old Hotel Tarmay orn the main road. The riding school has 20 separate boxes for stabling, an exercising area, stores, a small reception and a bar.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)