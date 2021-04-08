The residents of Almuñécar and La Herradura are being called to attending vaccination appointments at municipal stadium, Francisco Bonet.

The facilities, which were turned over a for mass-vaccination program on Wednesday, will also be processing Jete, Otívar and Lentegí as they also form part of the mini health area of ​​Río Verde.

The ages of those being called are from 74 to 79, who are receiving the Pfizer vaccine. People are being given appointments from 09.00h until 14.00h.

This campaign is running parallel to those being called for appointments at the local medical center both in the morning as well as the afternoon.

On the first day, around 100 were vaccinated in the sports stadium and another 200 at the medical center, so it is going well, it seems.

It is envisaged that tomorrow, Friday, the stadium will have three lines operating, which entails medical staff being transferred from elsewhere for the task.

Almuñécar and Motril have both adapted their sports stadiums for mass vaccination programs, which are being dubbed as vacunódromos (vaccinadromes). The same sort of arrangement will be taking places in Cádiar, Órgiva and Albuñol.

