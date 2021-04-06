The Almuñécar Local Police handed out seventy weekends during Easter; between Thursday the 29th and Easter Sunday.

Fifty-seven of them correspond for not wearing a mask or for infringing the provincial restrictions; ie crossing into Granada from another province.

Councilor for Citizen Safety, Francisco Robles Rivas, explained that the other purposes were for spectator events or ‘recreational activities.’

As for the whole of the second half of March, he said that they had handed out 63 ends in 16 days, which is equivalent to four a day on average.

Again, the majority were for crossing over the provincial limits. These two figures bring the total for the month of March to 132 fines.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: JM de Haro)