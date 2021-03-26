Almuñécar Town Council, at the suggestion of the Councilor for the Environment, has asked the Junta to inject water into the water table to avoid salinization.

This request bore the signature of the representatives of the Irrigation Communities, as well as that of Council Aragón.

Almuñécar wants a cubic hectometer of water from the seabed, freshwater pipeline to be pumped down into the water table to keep seawater from creeping in as the freshwater level drops – if it does invade it would mean the vega pumps will be sucking up salt water when it comes to summer irrigation of the fruit trees. This happened in the late 80s and resulted in the lost of thousands of fruit trees.

Luis Aragón pointed out that on the 2nd of December, 2020, the Town Council approached the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa Tropical concerning the viability of pumping fresh water into the water table via the said pipeline during the off-season months when there is less domestic demand. With the awaited response Almuñécar wants to back its request for the use of the submarine pipeline.

