There are over 1,000 new covid cases all over Spain thanks to a student, end-of-school-year trip to the Balearic Islands. One of them is in the ICU.

This time of year, high-school students have organized, end-of-term trips to popular areas La Mallorca, etc, and with the slackening off of Covid restrictions, this year they went ahead with a disastrous result.

The problem is that students on school trips from all over Spain went to the macro parties taking place over there, no masks, no precautions and the result is that some have returned home and infected their families.

A large group is quarantined in a hotel on the islands but many made it home, which is the case of our province with 31 students going into quarantine here.

Health Minister, Jesús Aguirre, said that they are 550 Andalusians affected by this outbreak originating on the Balearic Islands.

Those students from Almuñécar’s International School and IES Antigua Sexi high school, who are in quarantine, are aged between 17 and 19 years old. Their school trip was to Mallorca on the 21st via Valencia, arriving home again last Friday. They’re quarantined at home but only one of them, a girl, gave a positive test result. Fortunately she is not suffering any symptoms and enjoys apparent good health.

