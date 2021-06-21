Almuñécar Town Hall has announced that starting today the summer, rubbish-collection times come into force, so be careful what time you put your rubbish out.

The summer collection times, which will remain in force until the 19th of September, mean that in the center of town rubbish will be collected by 21.00h.

We’re talking about Acoming Juan Carlos I, Avenida Andalucía, Avenida Europa, Paseo Puerta del Mar and Prieto Moreno Walk, as well as the town-center streets (Real street, for example).

People must get their rubbish out ready for collection between 16.00h and 18.00h in the above-mentioned areas. Following this, rubbish hoppers must be back off the streets and put away by 21.30h.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Town Hall has used these collection times, which are designed to have all the rubbish collection in town out of the way before people start their evening strolls along the rides.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)