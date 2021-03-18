Two people, a man and a woman, were injured in Almuñécar yesterday in a flying accident, near the old Al Club area above Playa Velilla.

An eye witness saw them come down in a hang-glider / paraglider (the report speaks of a delta (hang glider).

An ambulance was immediately despatched, as well the Guardia Civil and the fire service. The Air Traffic Control Center was also informed.

In the end, the fire service were not required as the accident occurred on a spot that didn’t require rope and tackle to extract them.

The two victims were taken to Hospital Santa Ana in Motril. The woman reportedly has a fractured pelvis as well as fractures in both legs. The man reportedly suffered a head injury.

