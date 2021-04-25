The mobile, blood-donations unit will be visiting Almuñécar on the 4th of May – bring your own blood.

This is not just a routine visit because the Granada Blood Transfusion Center has issued an urgent request given the demand on hospital supplies of stored blood.

The visit has been coordinated with the Almuñécar Blood Donor Association and will be set up in the Plaza Mayor building (behind Carbonnel’s) from 10.00h to 14.00h and then from 17.00h to 21.00h.

You have to be over 18 to donate blood and be in fine fettle; ie, you don’t have body parts randomly dropping off or that you glow in the dark.

