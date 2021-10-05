There’s only one beach for dogs on the whole of the Costa Tropical, and it looks like it’s staying that way as there is opposition to the idea in Almuñécar.

The fact is that Almuñécar Town Hall is all for it; there was a motion in a Plenary Meeting of the Town Council in April which was approved but it seems that locals aren’t too keen.

The residents of Epsilon Building and Los Ramos Building in Cotobro, who live just across from the proposed canine beach, are against it because that’s the beach that they use the most.

Block-community Chairwoman for Los Ramos, Aurora Quero, said that it was not just about the presence of dogs because Veinteuna Beach, as it is known, had only slowly come into existence – the whole beach road had to be rebuilt about 20 years ago after a very strong storm washed parts of it away.

She explained how the large stones had been removed and beach showers installed. Furthermore, the Town Hall had prohibited access for pets. Apparently, shortly afterwards, Coasts dumped earth on it to ‘regenerate’ the beach, and along with it came large stones again. Despite all these hitches the people across the road from the beach continued to use it.

What annoyed them, too, was that some dog owners had used the beach and let their pets defecate there without picking it up, because the beach is below the road almost out of sight.

The block community has expressed their opposition to the idea of ​​making it into a canine beach before the Delegation of Costs and the Health Delegation in Granada; not just the Almuñécar Councilor for Beaches.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)