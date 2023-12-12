Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 11:43



| Updated 9:49 p.m.

Almudena Cid is in love again and, although during the first months of her relationship she wanted to be cautious, she has finally decided to shout her love from the rooftops and has published her first photographs with her new partner, Gerardo Berodia. Some images taken last summer that the gymnast and actress accompanied with a romantic message: “Thank you for making me feel summer in winter.” For her part, he has not been left behind and has responded: «How lucky we were to find each other. I love you @almudenacid.

The publication has been very well received among Almudena's more than 300,000 followers and has already accumulated more than 35,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments, including those from some well-known faces such as Ana Milan, Tania Llasera, Martita de Graná or Andrea Guasch, who have not hesitated to congratulate the couple and underline the happiness they exude.

Cid and Berodia share a professional sports past and even a zodiac sign (both are Gemini). The gymnast's partner trained as a footballer in the Real Madrid youth academy and has played for teams such as Ponferradina, Lugo, Wilstermann, Navalcarnero and Leganés. In the 2018-19 season he hung up his boots as a Unión Adarve player and became a sports agent. Additionally, last May he participated in the Kings League.