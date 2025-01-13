The journalist and correspondent Almudena Arizawho has been working for RTVE for more than three decades, has come forward on X (Twitter) against the accusations of several users, to whom it seems that the chronicles and information of the professional from Syria they “whitewash jihadism.”

“To those who attack me saying that I ‘whitewash jihadism’ for denouncing the atrocities of Bashar al-Assad and speaking of the hope that many Syrians feel today after years of terror: How can you defend the Palestinian cause in your accounts and, at the same time, justify a dictator who bombed, tortured and gassed his own people?“Asked Ariza on the social network.

“Human rights are not selective or double standards. If you fight oppression, do it everywhere. As for me, I will continue doing journalism, even if it makes me uncomfortable“, ended the message from the journalist, who has been a correspondent for TVE in Beijing, Paris, New York and Jerusalem.

The journalist, who has also served as a special envoy in places like India, Pakistan, Indonesia or North Koreahas been reporting on the ground about the new reality in Syria since the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Ariza, who has visited areas such as Tartus, in the northwest of the country, where “There is a strong rejection of the new Syrian authorities, whom they call jihadists“, as she reported, tells the day-to-day reality of Syria, with a still unstable government, in which many of its members have a jihadist past.

Thus, users who criticize the journalist do so by showing some of the atrocities that are still committed in the country todaysuch as extrajudicial executions, cuts in rights and the presence of jihadist militias in Damascus, among others.