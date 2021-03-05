The sound of a drill in a dentist’s office is often one of the most terrifying memories for people. This sound penetrates the brain and remains in it forever, frightening and forcing to endure a toothache. As a result, time is wasted, teeth are permanently damaged.

In fact, as experts note, today they are afraid of the dentist because of the potential pain and work with a drill is no longer needed. After all, modern medicine does not stand still and there are already many treatment options that belong to the category of the so-called non-invasive. The term itself implies a lack of direct contact. And many people develop dissonance – how can the same caries be cured without sinking into the bowels of the tooth almost completely.

About what non-invasive techniques are used in modern dentistry today, AiF.ru told dentist, expert in the field of gnato-neuromuscular dentistry Anton Krivorotov…

New trend

New trends appear in different areas of life on a regular basis. They also did not bypass dentistry. After all, people from time immemorial have been looking for options for how to treat teeth with less pain, discomfort, etc. “Non-invasive treatment is a trend driven by the understanding of the importance of maintaining healthy tissue. But at the same time, it is still better to pay more attention to prevention than to rely even on minimally invasive treatment, ”says Anton Krivorotov.

So how is this concept implemented in dentistry? “In the early stages, for example, it is possible to cure caries today without the use of a drill, as well as without the use of such a popular remedy for pain as anesthesia,” says Anton Krivovrotov. In achieving this goal, the specialist notes, doctors are assisted by a special apparatus. “Scientists have developed a special apparatus, which, in fact, in action is similar to a sandblasting unit, or a device that is used for professional oral hygiene, the so-called air flow. We often use such a device for patients who have a small amount of caries-affected (non-cratized) tissues, but we want to leave healthy tissues as much as possible intact, ”says Anton Krivovrotov.

In this case, the dentist says, anesthesia is often not even needed. This is due to the fact that under the influence of the device the tooth does not heat up, there are no vibrations from the rotating instrument (bur). This means that there is no pain sensation. “After the tissue affected by the defect has been removed, the tooth cavity is restored either with a composite restoration or with a ceramic one,” notes Anton Krivorotov.

Composite tooth restoration is a restoration of a tooth both in terms of aesthetics and in terms of its functionality using filling materials. The advantages of composites are, experts say, that they allow the teeth to return the ability to chew food, and also contribute to the preservation of aesthetic harmony, since a tooth restored with the help of such materials is indistinguishable from a natural one.

Ceramic restoration is a technique for restoring teeth, when prosthetic structures made of ceramics are used – onlays, crowns, etc. Ceramics is called a high-tech material that can significantly improve the quality of dental treatment. With the help of ceramics, chips, cracks, gaps between large teeth are corrected.

Other methods

“In addition to non-invasive treatment of caries, the methods of the same kind, when minimal intervention is used, include aesthetic rehabilitation in dentistry,” says Anton Krivorotov. The dentist notes that this term means the creation of a “Hollywood smile”, that is, the installation of veneers and lumineers. These are special onlays for teeth that allow you to hide all kinds of aesthetic defects.

“The innocence of such methods lies in the fact that during the restoration process the elements are made without preparation. A gentle insertion method can also be applied, in which healthy tissue is preserved to the maximum. In this case, rather thin restorations are made, which help to change the shape and color of the teeth, ”says Anton Krivorotov.

Small intervention can also be attributed here. For example, minimally invasive procedures are used to give the jaw a beautiful and slender appearance. “To correct crowding of teeth, a minimally invasive technique is used in the form of transparent trays. However, this cannot be called a replacement for braces. This means that this option of therapy is not suitable for everyone, the decision is made by the attending physician in consultation with the patient, ”says Anton Krivorotov.

Modern treatment, even in a traditionally frightening medical industry like dentistry, is becoming more and more comfortable for patients. However, doctors note that it is still better to worry about the health of your teeth in advance. Moreover, something supernatural is not required. It is enough to properly brush your teeth, use dental floss and home appliances for cleaning your teeth, get rid of bad habits, for example, open the lids with your teeth, and also regularly undergo preventive examinations at the dentist. And then you don’t have to worry about the health of your teeth, and if correction of any defects is required, it will not be long and painful.