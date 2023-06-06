Scary pictures: A sandstorm raged over Egypt. One person died and two others were injured.

Munich/Cairo – Impressive pictures have been appearing on the internet in the last few days. But as impressive as they are, they are also at least as frightening. A sandstorm raged in Egypt. Several ports had to be closed, there was one dead and one injured.

The sandstorm sweeps over Cairo. © Imago/Sui Xiankai

Videos on Twitter and Co.: Entire ships are overrun by the wave of sand

A wave of sand rolls down a highway until the entire area is swallowed and shrouded in darkness. Entire ships are overrun by the sandstorm. These and similar videos can currently be found on Twitter and other social networks. And some videos and pictures of the storms with severe flooding in Italy also circulated on social networks.

pic.twitter.com/zSPUwgtILL Another video of the sandstorm in Egypt — Ahmed Shawkat | أحمد شوكت (@AhmedShawkatCBS) June 1, 2023

Trigger for the sandstorm in Egypt: A low pressure area between Libya and Egypt

Trigger for the sandstorm was loud Weather Online a low pressure area between Libya and Egypt. As a result, stormy winds picked up in Egypt on Thursday, carrying the sand from the desert areas to the densely populated areas of northeastern Egypt.

This creates a sandstorm

Caused by: strong local pressure contrasts/local to regional heating and strong convection/large-scale and long-term air mass contrasts and pressure equalization

Flow energy of wind is transferred to ground surface

Leads to faster absorption of sand

Depending on the grain size, sand is transported on the ground or in the air

Can also reach other continents depending on weather conditions

(Source: spectrum of science)

One dead in sandstorm in Egypt

One person was killed in the natural disaster and two were injured, it is reported Ahram online. The cause: an advertising board that had fallen over due to the strong wind and fell on a car and a motorcycle. In addition, two ports on the Red Sea had to be closed for the time being.

A sandstorm folded this billboard in Cairo and a man died © KHALED DESOUKI AFP

Minister advises: Older people and people with respiratory diseases should stay at home

Loud Ahram online The Egyptian Meteorological Authority instructed the population to wear face masks outdoors. In addition, according to Egypt’s Minister of the Environment, Yasmine Fouad, older people and people with respiratory diseases in particular should stay indoors.

Recently there was also a sandstorm in the USA. A pile-up was triggered – with serious consequences: Several people lost their lives.

