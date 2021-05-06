AS-II highway that connects Oviedo and Gijón. JLCereijido / EFE

The payment for the use of the state road network that the Government has incorporated into the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels has unleashed the almost unanimous rejection of political forces, heads of autonomous communities, and consumer associations. The regional governments of the PP (Madrid, Castilla-León, Murcia, Andalusia and Galicia) have warned that they will not apply any toll, while the motorist associations criticize the double taxation because now they already pay taxes for the conservation of roads. Even Unidos Podemos, Pedro Sánchez’s government partner, opposes the measure.

The Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE) warned of the danger of introducing payment on highways and motorways as of 2024 as La Moncloa intends since many drivers could choose to look for free alternative routes, much more dangerous. “They want to make them pay again for something that is already paid for. Between direct and indirect taxes and fees, drivers contribute 30,000 million euros to the State coffers ”, said the director of Road Safety of the RACE, Antonio Lucas.

Along the same lines, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) criticized the “tax collection effort” of a measure that will entail a double cost for citizens, who already pay taxes for circulating with their vehicles and will see the transport of products and services become more expensive .

The president of Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA), Mario Arnaldo, highlighted that when Portugal adopted a measure of this type in 2010 it had very negative economic effects, and between 30% and 50% of motorists stopped using the highways and they used local roads, with the consequent increase in the accident rate.

The consumer organization Facua also maintains that roads “must be financed through the General State Budgets”, not with a toll that implies “equal payment to all users, without taking into account income criteria or economic capacity. ”.

PP opposition

In the political sphere, the Secretary General of the Popular Party, Teodoro García Egea, announced this Thursday a battery of parliamentary initiatives to prevent the Government from imposing this measure. Even Unidos Podemos, a partner in the PSOE government, has shown its opposition to these plans, understanding that it is a “tax on the middle classes,” according to sources from the formation cited by Europa Press.

All the regional governments governed by the PP are opposed to applying the measure that would also affect the autonomous highways in a second phase after being implemented in the national highways in 2024. The Minister of Development of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Carlos Suárez-Quiñones, has said that the new system is “infamous” for the demographic challenge and that they will not apply any toll for the roads on which they have powers, while the vice-secretary general of the Andalusian PP, Toni Martín, has described it as “a fiscal robbery without precedents”.

The Murcian regional executive has indicated that it is “an indiscriminate toll that severely harms Murcia, which is an exporting region and has a very powerful transport sector that will weigh down its economy and diminish its competitiveness,” according to the head of Promotion, José Ramón Díez de Revenga.

For her part, the Regional Minister for Infrastructure of the Xunta de Galicia, Ethel Vázquez, has asked the central government to give the communities a “voice and vote” before implementing any tolls. For the vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, the measure would be “very harmful” for a community that has more than 30,000 kilometers of roads.

More understanding of the measure has been the Catalan Minister of Territory, Damià Calvet, who has stated that the central government “is late and badly”, and has opted to apply “a transitory stage” of flat rate that results in “a charging for use and contamination ”.

The Government and the employers support the toll

Despite criticism, the Government has continued to defend the project this Thursday. The Vice President for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, indicated in Congress that payment for use with road tolls “is the European model and the fairest from the point of view of distribution in the territory.” And he appealed to the need for “the 100,000 vehicles that enter the country every day, half of them foreigners” to also contribute. A ridiculous figure compared to the millions of national motorists who would have to face the payment if implanted.

The government initiative has the support of the employers of large construction companies and concessionaires Seopan. Along these lines, the Spanish Highway Association (AEC), which brings together public administrations, researchers, professional associations and builders, among other sectors of activity, proposed this Thursday a “mobility bonus” for which drivers would pay tolls in motorways and highways if they make more than 10,000 kilometers per year by car or 50,000 in heavy vehicles.