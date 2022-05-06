About two years after the birth of little Willa, Sophie Turner is pregnant for the second time: the photos of the star of Game Of Thrones

An immense joy that of the actress Sophie Turner and her husband, singer and musician Joe Jonas. The couple, who have been linked since 2017 and who gave birth to little Willa in July 2020, are preparing to welcome a second child into their home. Some photographers have immortalized her on the streets of New York, in gymnastic gear and with a tummy now visible in plain sight.

Credit: sophiet – Instagram

The last public appearance of the VIP couple was last week, in the much acclaimed Met Gala. Sophie wore a long black dress, which, however, did not hide her belly by now quite evident.

The Game Of Thrones star at the age of 26 years she is preparing to welcome a second child into the house.

She and her husband, singer and musician Joe Jonas, have been together since October 15, 2017 and they are surprise marriedin Las Vegas, on May 1st of 2019.

In July 2020 their love was crowned with the arrival of theirs first childthat is called Willa but that has never appeared in photographs or posts on social networks.

In that case, the actress had decided to experience both pregnancy and childbirth away from the spotlight. In this case, however, she has shown herself and told in all the splendor of her as the next new mother bis to the magazine Elle.

Sophie Turner and social networks

Credit: sophiet – Instagram

Sophie Turner has never liked sharing moments of her private life on social network. Indeed, social networks have caused the star not a few problemsespecially on a psychological level.

In several interviews she said she had moved away from the world of social media, because she particularly suffered from feeling constantly under the prying eyes of those who do not hold back in the criticize anything.

I have a love and hate relationship with social media. I wish I’d never been involved in it. For a long time I have been quite ill with an eating disorder. One night I kept thinking about a comment I read on Instagram and I thought, but am I really so fat and undesirable ?!

Credit: sophiet – Instagram

Several sessions of therapythey then helped her to overcome this obstacle, especially mental, and to take back her life, which today she lives peacefully with her family.