Lorenzo Pio was involved in a bad car accident in the night between 3 and 4 July last: he was only 18 years old

An entire community and a family destroyed by hearing the news of the death of a boy of only 18 years, Lorenzo Pio, which died forever after more than a month of agony. The young man was involved in a serious road accident that took place in the night between 3 and 4 July last, in Policastro, in Cilento.

An agony that lasted a month and a half, during which everyone has hoped that there could be a happy ending.

Lorenzo Pio, in the night between 3 and 4 July last, while on board his 125cc scooter, was involved in a bad accident road to Policastro, in Cilentoin the Province of Salerno.

Yes is crashedfor reasons still under investigation, at high speed against a Ford Focus which came in the opposite direction.

The boy, thrown several meters onto the asphalt, reported very serious trauma who decreed a timely admission to the intensive care unit of the hospital in Sapri.

There the boy suffered and fought for over 40 daysuntil yesterday, when his heart stopped beating forever.

Condolences for the death of Lorenzo Pio

The news spread in a few hours throughout the Cilento area, from Sapri, the place where the accident occurred and where he was hospitalized, to Policastromunicipality of which Lorenzo Pio was a native and in which he resided.

Everyone knew Lorenzo, who was about to start his last year in the tourist institute and who he played soccer in a local company.

Many i messages of condolence appeared on the web and on social media in these hours, by friends and acquaintances who wanted to show closeness to the boy’s family.

Also Giovanni Fortunato mayor of Policastro, he wanted to send a message of affection to the family. Here are the words of the mayor: