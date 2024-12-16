Real Betis returned to the path of victories in LaLiga in the visit to one of its direct rivals in the fight for European positions, Villarreal CF, in a match marked by the controversial expulsion of Chimy Ávila in the 34th minute of the match , just after Vitor Roque’s goal, and which caused complaints from players and Pellegrini. The club has also raised its voice with the statements of president Ángel Haro, who called the refereeing of Cuadra Fernández on the field and of Pizarro Gómez in the VAR as “rude” and an “insult to Beticismo.”

After three draws, against Athletic, Celta and Barcelona, ​​and two defeats, against Valencia and Real Sociedad, in the league championship, Manuel Pellegrini’s team won again when they needed it most, especially after the good match played against the Barça team eight days before at the Villamarín.

But the bad streak away from Heliopolis lasted too long. And Betis’s last league victory as a visitor was in the 1-2 on October 19 in El Sadar against Osasuna, that is, almost two months later. A match compared to Villarreal that has several similarities.

The first is the result, since it was the same one that Betis achieved in La Cerámica. Also, the scorer in the first Heliopolitan goal was the same, the Brazilian Vitor Roque. ‘Tigrinho’ scored his fourth goal in LaLiga this season in Castellón, sixth adding to the two goals he scored in the Copa del Rey against Gévora. And it also coincides between the Pamplona match and the Villarreal match that Betis finished the match numerically inferior, although in this aspect there is a big difference. Chimy was unjustly sent off for a straight red card in the 34th minute of the match, while Natan saw the red in Navarre in stoppage time.