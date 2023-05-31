In Ukraine, due to a failure in the power system, almost two million people were left without electricity

Almost two million people in Ukraine were left without electricity due to a power outage, the country's Ministry of Energy announced on Facebook.

It is noted that the emergency situation at the energy system operator occurred on the afternoon of May 30, which led to emergency power outages.

The Ministry of Energy said that failures were observed in Kiev and ten regions of Ukraine: Vinnitsa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Kharkiv, Khmelnitsky and Cherkassy, ​​as well as in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region.

The department clarified that this failure was the largest in terms of the number of de-energized consumers since February 2023.

Earlier, Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko commented on the decision of the authorities to almost double the tariffs for electricity from June 1, noting that this measure is necessary for the survival of the energy system. In addition, according to him, this will avoid interruptions in the supply of electricity in the winter.