Almost total collapse of Internet connection in Sudan due to evacuations

Internet access in Sudan has suffered a “near collapse” with national connectivity at 2 percent while the evacuations of foreigners caught up in the conflict in Sudan that broke out on the 15th between two military rivals take place, Netblocks reported today.

“Real-time network data shows a near-total collapse of Internet connection in Sudan, with national connectivity now at 2 percent of ordinary levels.”

“The incident comes as foreign diplomats are being evacuated amid fighting between military and paramilitary forces,” NetBlocks said, platform that monitors user connectivity and online censorship, on its official Twitter account.



It is the first time since the conflict began, which has left at least 413 dead in Sudanwhich really collapses Internet access, although there have been connection failures linked to the lack of fuel for the generators.

More news: Pope Francis arrives in South Sudan, a country plagued by wars and famine

In other events in recent years, such as the military coup in 2021, the Internet connection was also completely interrupted and for several days. Today the evacuation of US diplomatic personnel and their relatives was carried out, the first country to carry it out by air.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia was the first country to begin the repatriation process for its citizens by sea and land, through Port Sudan, in the east of the African country. The fighting that began on April 15 between the Sudanese Army and the FAR arose after weeks of tension around the reform of the security forces in the negotiations to form a new transitional government.

Both forces were the architects of the joint coup that overthrew Sudan’s transitional government in October 2021.

You can also read: