Since the beginning of the year, the disputes in the coalition have increased. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Heating law, basic child security, law for more economic growth: the coalition’s points of conflict are manifold. In a new survey, there are now bad grades, especially for the chancellor.

Berlin – Halfway through the election period, almost three quarters of Germans are dissatisfied with the work of the traffic light government. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 73 percent share this opinion. In contrast, only 23 percent are satisfied with the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. 68 percent of the nearly 1,300 respondents do not trust the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to solve the country’s pressing problems.

Only 18 percent believe that Scholz will re-elect the traffic light coalition in the 2025 federal election. On the other hand, 73 percent consider it unlikely that Scholz will continue to govern with the FDP and the Greens after the election. However, only 35 percent believe that the coalition will collapse before the election. On the other hand, 45 percent of those surveyed believe that the traffic light will remain in place until the election.

hope for an early agreement

Since the beginning of the year, the disputes in the coalition have increased. The alliance partners clashed particularly violently when it came to the heating law. There is currently a debate about basic child security from Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) and the law for more economic growth. However, there should be an agreement before the start of a two-day cabinet retreat on Tuesday at Meseberg Castle near Berlin.

The chancellor gets particularly bad grades in the survey. 66 percent say he does a rather bad job. On the other hand, only 26 percent rate his work as rather good. The work of its most important ministers is almost always rated negatively. 63 percent find the work of Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) rather bad, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) 57 percent and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) 52 percent.

Only one is rated mostly positively: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). 52 percent find his work rather good and only 28 percent rather bad. dpa