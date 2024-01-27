The justice of the peace of Chieti acquitted two parents who ended up on trial because the fact did not constitute a crime because their minor child was found to be absent from school without justification for 57 days. The report of the absence came from the head teacher of the comprehensive institute, located in a small town in the Chieti area, where the pupil attended the fifth grade of primary school.

The parents, of Romanian origin, assisted by the lawyer Tullio Zampacorta, at the hearing justified their son's absence with the fact that they had taken him to Romania where he underwent medical treatment, with the relevant health documentation. And they highlighted that they had not in any case made their son lack education in that period, both through reading books and by having him helped by an older brother who studied in Italy. The incident dates back to last year. The child, who returned to Italy after treatment, was promoted and is now in sixth grade.