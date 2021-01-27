BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) – Slovakia has again subjected a large part of the population over ten years old to a corona mass test. As the populist-conservative Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday, 2.95 million of the 5.5 million inhabitants took part in the rapid antigen tests. Of the test results, 1.24 percent were positive.

The tests carried out across the country within nine days from January 18 to 26 were formally voluntary. But if you can’t show a negative test result, you can’t even go to work until February 7th. A negative test can even be proven for walks in nature. The police had announced strict controls from Wednesday in advance.

Matovic justified the mass tests in front of journalists as the only objective way to determine the real spread of the pandemic. The Association of Towns and Municipalities, however, criticized that the main burden of the organization had been placed on the municipalities without adequate compensation. Before further mass tests, experts should first be asked whether the enormous expenditure of human and material resources is not too great compared to the actual benefit.

Before that, the medical association and other health organizations had criticized the fact that nationwide tests on mostly healthy people would inefficiently use the capacities of the health system, which is about to collapse. It would be better to only test risk groups and hotspots, but to concentrate more on the preparation of corona vaccinations.

Slovakia had already caused an international sensation with mass tests in October / November 2020. While Austria and other countries imitated this experiment, it was always controversial in Slovakia itself./ct/DP/he