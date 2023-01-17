Er is a world record holder, has won eight Olympic gold medals and has made a ton of money throughout his career. But a few days ago, Usain Bolt first realized that a significant chunk of it had mysteriously disappeared from his account with a Jamaican financial advisory firm. Newspaper reports on the island speak of a loss of the equivalent of 9.5 million euros. The state financial regulator is now investigating.

An employee of Stocks & Securities Ltd. is suspected. Bolt is apparently just one of 30 victims, which is said to include a member of parliament. However, the former track and field athlete is the first to bring his case to the public.

Bolt’s record as an investor isn’t great

According to the Jamaican Observer newspaper, a suspected financial adviser was questioned by the police fraud squad last week. She is said to have explained there that she had used the money for the medical expenses of a family member who had to be treated abroad.

Incidentally, aside from this scam, Bolt’s record as an investor doesn’t look great. For example, the Miami-based e-bike rental company he co-founded, Bolt Mobility, abruptly and without explanation shut down operations in several cities across the United States last summer, leaving city governments with the bikes at public collection points and charging stations.



Not a recipe for success: Usain Bolt on a “Bolt Electric Scooter”

:



Image: REUTERS



The project of a mini electric car called Bolt Nano with room for two, which he presented at a fair in Paris in 2019, never got past the prototype development stage.

After all, the 36-year-old made progress in his musical ambitions. Bolt released his debut album Country Yutes in 2021 alongside his manager Nugent Walker. He told the London tabloid The Sun that he intends to put on live concerts with British artists. However, this project is also faltering. After all, there is a legacy a youtube video with Bolt as extras. It had more than 1.5 million clicks.