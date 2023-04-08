Time will not tarnish the Bando de la Huerta this year. Weather forecasts point to practically summer temperatures in Murcia next Tuesday, April 11: about 30 degrees maximum, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). These are typical values ​​for the month of June in the capital of the Region of Murcia.

The Murcians will not have to look at the sky with concern, unlike the last Bandos de la Huerta that were held in full. In 2019, the last one before the pandemic, the rain began to fall at noon and delayed the start of the parade. And last year, when the emblematic festival was once again freed from covid restrictions, the rains also threatened to spoil the day until the last moment, but finally the orchard groups were able to complete the tour without problems.

This year, however, the weather forecast leaves no doubt that the weather will clearly be spring, almost summer. After Sunday, when temperatures will drop slightly, the heat will intensify at the beginning of the week and on Monday it will once again exceed 30 degrees in the municipality.

On Tuesday, in addition, the minimum will rise, so that the dawn of the Bando de la Huerta will not be as cold as the last mornings. According to Aemet, the lowest temperature will not exceed 13 degrees. And although some cloudy intervals may appear in the early hours of the day, they will disappear towards noon and the sun will dominate the sky of Murcia for the rest of Tuesday. A time that will invite you to travel by public transport, since buses and trams will be free. In addition, it is also recommended to use sun cream, since the maximum ultraviolet index will go up to level 8.

barracks



Therefore, time will also push Murcians to fill the shacks, which this Sunday will kick off the Spring Festival. Consumption, like inflation, will also experience an increase this year, although it will be very slight. Prices will rise between 5% and 10%. The beer can will maintain its cost, the pitcher of sangria will increase by 50 cents and most tapas will go up by 10 cents.