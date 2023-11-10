Genoa – The defeat against Cagliari did not dampen the enthusiasm of the rossoblù people. Tonight at the Ferraris (Genoa-Verona, at 8.45pm) the public for special occasions is once again announced with over 30,000 people at the stadium, between season ticket holders (27,777) and paying customers (currently 2,500). It won’t be sold out just because the National Observatory of Sports Events has asked the Genoa police commissioner to stop the trip for the Veronese fans after the fight that broke out between factions of the Gialloblù fans outside the Bentegodi stadium during last Sunday’s match against Monza. Thus the guest sector, which contains approximately 2,000 seats, will remain closed and tickets already purchased by fans resident in the Province of Verona will be canceled and refunded.

Marassi will be almost as packed as in previous matches. With the North steps sold out, there are still around a hundred tickets left in the Distinti and Zena steps and a thousand in the lateral one. But there is still time to buy a coupon.

Today the ticket offices will be open from 3.45pm and it will be possible to purchase the last available tickets also at the Porto Antico Ticket office (10am-7pm). And only at the Ticket office will Under 14s be able to purchase a free ticket for Genoa-Verona by presenting their season ticket or the ticket of an adult in the side stands.