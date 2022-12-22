Three years after news began to arrive about the existence of a deadly virus in Wuhan, the coronavirus has been the cause of the death of 6,673 inhabitants of the planet, according to researchers from the pandemic monitoring center at John Hopkins University. , in the American city of Baltimore.

In recent weeks, the lockdown policy has broken down in China, whose government is facing an inevitable surge in infections. And in European countries the number of cases and deaths has increased, for reasons that are not clear, although the most convincing explanation may be the deterioration of health due to confinements, the deficiencies of overwhelmed health services and the increase in poverty .

The drastic reduction of tests has limited the available data. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control no longer publishes the daily chart of the evolution of the pandemic. Their data is limited by the absence of records in different countries. But the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published a comparative analysis of the effect of the virus in 28 European countries.

They have taken as a measure the excess deaths in those countries from all causes between the week ending January 3, 2020 and the week ending July 1, 2022. The excess is calculated by comparing the number of deaths in a given period with the average of the deaths registered during the five years that go from 2015 to 2019, before the pandemic.

The result has not been rosy for the United Kingdom. The relative increase in mortality between the two periods compared was 3.1%. As occurred in most of the countries analyzed, this increase over two and a half years is less than that of the intense period of the pandemic, between January 2020 and July 2021, in which the percentage increase in deaths was 5.8%. .

and sweden



Of the 28 European countries analysed, the United Kingdom had the fifteenth highest relative excess deaths. The long-term ONS measure paints a better picture for France, 1.3%, and Spain, 1.8%, which had the highest relative excess deaths in 2020. The two countries rank tenth and eleventh, respectively, in the board. The Nordic countries register a decrease in mortality in the long term.

Veena Raleigh, a member of the ‘King’s Fund’, a leading group in health studies, believes that these differences can be attributed to the pressure with which the health structures in each country had to work and also to more permanent public health factors. usually. Life expectancy was already lower for males and females in the UK than in Spain, before the pandemic.

The investigation of the British statisticians confirms the existence of a similar curve in the European countries of the evolution of the curve. In Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, and to a lesser extent Croatia and Poland, the relative numbers of excess deaths peaked after April 2021, while in countries that experienced sharp peaks at the start of the pandemic, the percentages are drastically reduced.

One of the conclusions of the different published calculations is the difficulty of accurately measuring the causes of mortality. John Hopkins University, which places Peru as the country with the most deaths from covid per 100,000 inhabitants. Its list of twenty countries, updated this Thursday morning, places China as the country with the lowest relative mortality, 1.8 per 100,000.

Sweden records a relative excess of death for the period between January 2020 and July 2022 of -4%. They are ahead of other Nordic countries in this drop in mortality, but Emma Frans, a researcher at the Karolinska Institute, in Stockholm, already recalled in ‘The Conversation’ that, together with errors in the initial response, the policy of not closing primary schools is now celebrated as a great success.