The Autonomous Community has subsidized with 979,000 euros the construction of 60 homes in Murcia, Cartagena, Torre Pacheco and Las Torres de Cotillas for rent for a minimum of 25 years at affordable prices. This was highlighted yesterday by the Minister of Development, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, in the presentation of the balance of the rental aid program promoted by his department. This is the result of the subsidies paid last year corresponding to the Housing Plan.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure framed this line of aid in the home policies promoted by the regional Executive, “with which we manage to expand the rental offer, and thus prices are contained naturally, without the need to force them by law”. In this sense, Díez de Revenga explained that “our priority is to facilitate access to the home of the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia because, together with employment, they are pillars on which the life projects of families are based.” In the same way, the counselor indicated that, “once the barriers that prevent access to housing are detected, measures are put in place to demolish them so that citizens can freely access the type of home they want.”

Also, his department made available, in the past year, a total of 1.6 million euros for this line of aid. The call for grants that ended in December is currently being “analyzed” and to which nine promotions were presented in Alhama de Murcia, Bullas, Cartagena, Murcia and Lorca, with a total of 78 homes. This line of aid is designed for newly developed or refurbished homes that are intended for rental for at least 25 years. The subsidies of this program can reach 350 euros per square meter and the maximum amount of housing assistance is 36,750 euros.

The head of Public Works took the opportunity to state that “this aid program is opposed to the interventionist measures promoted by the central government in its future Housing Law, which last week received an unfavorable report from the General Council of the Judiciary.”

José Ramón Díez de Revenga expressed his disagreement with the content of the regulations prepared by the Government of Pedro Sánchez: “We do not agree with limiting rental prices, which has been shown to not work”, and added that “it translates into a limitation of the supply of rental housing and, in turn, in a rise in prices, which is why we encourage more rental housing to be available in the market so that, in this way, prices naturally fall in the market ».

Finally, Díez de Revenga considered that this price limitation proposed by the central government “goes against legal certainty and violates the basic principles of private property.”