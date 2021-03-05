The footprint of the pandemic on the mental health of Spaniards is profound. 23.4% of the population, almost one in four citizens, has felt a lot or a lot “fear of dying due to the coronavirus”, a figure that stands at 18.4% among men and 28.3% among women, according to a survey on mental health during the pandemic carried out by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) and published this Thursday. By age, those who have felt the most fear of dying from covid-19 are people between 55 and 64 years old (26.2%).

According to this study, 68.6% of citizens have felt a lot or a lot “fear that a family member or loved one may die” and 72.3% recognize that they have lived with a lot or a lot of concern that “a family member or loved one is infected”. Furthermore, 35.1% admit that “they have cried because of this situation” (16.9% of men and 52.8% of women). By age, the youngest, those between 18 and 24 years old, are the ones who most recognize that they have cried due to the pandemic situation (42.8%), according to the ‘Survey on the mental health of Spaniards during the covid-19 pandemic ‘.

The CIS has also asked those interviewed if since COVID-19 started they have felt bad for any reason. 41.9% “have had sleep problems”, 51.9% have acknowledged “feeling tired or with little energy” and 38.7% have suffered “headaches”, among other ailments, such as tachycardia, dizziness or fainting. 15.8% of those interviewed have suffered one or more anxiety or panic attacks and since March of last year, more than half of Spaniards have at some time felt fear, a lot of sadness, worry, hopelessness about the future, overwhelmed , stress or restlessness.

One of the groups that has received the most impact of covid-19 on their mental health is that of young people. 52.2% of parents who have minor children Those who have lived with during the pandemic have noticed changes in the way their children are.

Of those who have noticed a change in the behavior of their cohabiting children or grandchildren, 72.7% say that their children or grandchildren have suffered “mood swings”; 78.6%, «changes in lifestyle», and 30.4%, «changes in sleep».

The psychiatrist, psychotherapist and professor of Psychopathology at UNED José Luis Pedreira, one of the authors of the study, highlights the increase in the prescription of psychotropic drugs (more than double those prescribed prior to the onset of the pandemic), especially of anxiolytics, antidepressants and sleep inducers, and with a treatment duration of more than three months.

«The lower-middle class and those who consider themselves working class and working class suffer more mental disorders that those who identify themselves as upper class, placing the middle-middle class in an intermediate position ”, stresses, for his part, Bonifacio Sandín, a professor at the UNED specialized in Personality, evaluation and psychological treatments and the other author of the CIS document .

Carmelo Vázquez, Professor of Psychopathology at the Complutense University of Madrid, who has produced several studies on mental health during the pandemic, explains that fear of dying is mainly activated in citizens who “show intolerance to uncertainty” and also in those who “have ideas of suspicion and conspiracies.”

The professor believes that the percentage of people who have sleep problems has not grown much compared to the time before the virus, although “more sleep problems have been detected among those infected.” Vázquez asks that mental health problems be included after the pandemic “in national public health plans”.