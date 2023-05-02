You must also pay a fine, reparation for material and non-material damage, compensation and funeral expenses, since the victim was murdered.

Mexico City.- A 80 years in prison was condemned a man, Silverio “N”, for his responsibility criminal in the commission of crime of aggravated kidnapping.

Evidence exhibited by staff of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) were essential for a trial court handed down that condemnatory sentence, it is indicated in a bulletin.

In addition, Silverio must cover the pay of one penalty feethe repair of the material and moral damagedeath compensation and funeral expenses in favor of indirect victims.

The sentenced person will fulfill his jail sentence in it East Men’s Prisonwas added.

The agent of Public ministry of the General Coordination of Accusation, Procedure and Prosecution, verified that Siverio participated in the kidnapping of a man in 2017, in the Milpa Alta mayor’s office.

During his captivity, the victim was murdered. The body was found in the State of Mexico. See also They asked for 100 thousand pesos in ransom! They release 4 kidnapped minors in Edomex