How well do the vaccinations protect against infections with the coronavirus? In Vienna, Austria, the corona cases in old people’s homes are falling sharply – i.e. where Covid 19 risk patients live.

Munich / Vienna – How quickly and comprehensively do the vaccinations against the insidious coronavirus work?

It is a much sought-after question in the corona pandemic in Germany – and also with neighboring Austria. Hopeful news now comes from the federal capital of the Alpine republic: from Vienna.

Coronavirus vaccinations: Corona cases in old people’s homes in Vienna are falling extremely

Because: how The standard reported, the number of new Covid-19 infections in old people’s and nursing homes has fallen sharply since the start of the vaccinations – and thus where corona risk groups live. In its report, the daily newspaper cites information and figures from the city’s health department. Not only the Austrians have been waiting eagerly for this knowledge.

Accordingly, in just one and a half months after the start of the large-scale vaccinations, the corona infections in old people’s and nursing homes fell by more than 91 percent. Even more: As of Monday, March 8th, there should have been only 39 active cases in the care facilities of the Danube metropolis (around 1.9 million inhabitants).

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: high vaccination rate in old people’s and nursing homes

According to City Councilor for Health Peter Hacker (SPÖ), the vaccination rate for residents is 95 percent, writes The standard continue. Among the employees in the nursing homes, the number of active corona cases has fallen to below a third of the level at the end of January.

To classify: According to various virologists and medical professionals, the vaccines against Covid-19 need about three to four weeks to be fully effective.

Covid-19 risk groups: Apparently considerable protection through the vaccinations against Corona

As in Germany, the federal government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) and the federal states organize the vaccination in such a way that it is the turn of the risk groups and old citizens first. So now the first major successes of the vaccination campaign can be reported.

It is news that should also bring a lot of relief to the Austrian neighbors between Berlin, Cologne and Munich. In Germany, the 7-day incidence among people over the age of 80 has also recently decreased significantly and was most recently 51 (as of March 9). At the end of December, according to the Robert Koch Institute at times be over 300. (pm)