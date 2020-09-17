Mulan it was going to be the big bet in Disney theaters this summer. A series of delayed premieres due to the pandemic forced the family entertainment giant to bring the film directly to its DisneyPlus platform, despite protests from theaters. The digital premiere, together with the launch on the big screen in markets that have made confinement more flexible or where the streaming It is not available, it has paid off: the consulting firm 7Park Data has reported that the epic set in China has generated at least 261 million dollars (220 million euros) of spending by the American public without it leaving their homes.

The calculation has estimated that some 8.7 million DisneyPlus subscribers in the United States will pay the one-time fee of $ 30 (around 25 euros) that the platform imposed to see the film. The news also signaled a 68% increase in the number of downloads of the DisneyPlus application during the opening weekend of Mulan compared to the previous week.

The company has not yet released official data on the peculiar launch that the production starring Yifei Liu has had on the digital platform. However, Christine McCarthy, Walt Disney Co.’s chief financial officer, said in a statement that she was “very pleased” with the results she has had so far. The box office results in China, the second largest film market and where the legend on which the film is based originates, did not reach the expected figures, placing the film behind the local super production The 800 and also of Tenet by Christopher Nolan. Likewise, the production has not been free of controversies inside and outside the Asian country, from the support of its leading actress, Liu Yifei, to the Hong Kong police against the protesters to the criticism for having filmed several scenes in the Xinjiang province , where the Chinese government has persecuted the Muslim Uighur population.