If you are on the hunt for PlayStation deals then it will surely catch your attention that Sony is promoting the subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential.

instead of having a price of $6.99 dollars (MX$125.70 pesos), which is the regular one, at the moment it only costs… one dollar (MX$17.98 pesos).

It is in this way that players will have access to this service for a cost similar to that of Xbox Game Pass, which usually handles similar discounts.

What does PlayStation Plus Essential offer players? Well, among the most important is access to the online multiplayer mode of various video games.

Likewise, it includes monthly titles at no additional cost as well as a series of exclusive discounts in the PlayStation Store. To the aforementioned, we must add our own accessories and storage space in the cloud. In the latter case we are talking about 100GB.

It is necessary to point out that in the case of remote storage it is limited to a thousand save files on the PlayStation 4. Another of the options it has is Share Play.

This feature allows players to invite an online friend to stream a game even if they don’t own a copy of it.

Other extras of PS Plus Essential are the game support and PlayStation Plus Collection, although these are only available for PS5.

Until when will the PlayStation Plus Essential promotion be available?

If you want to take advantage of this PlayStation Plus Essential promotion, you are in time to do so, as it will remain in force until 01:59 GMT-6 on March 6, 2023.

As you can see this is a lightning offer, since the discount that is available is in the range of 85%.

The fact that the price of the dollar in Mexico is so low at the moment is undoubtedly an advantage for the players in this country and it is something to take into account.

Once you are affiliated with PS Plus Essential you will be able to enjoy the free games for March. Those confirmed so far are Battlefield 2042, minecraft dungeon and Code Veinwhich can be played on both PS4 and PS5.

They will be available from March 7 and will remain so until April 3. So they have the opportunity to enjoy what the games mentioned above have to offer, disbursing less than $20 Mexican pesos.

