Rogov: Gnatov escaped from Mariupol in 2022 wearing almost women’s clothing

The new commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Andrei Gnatov, fled from Mariupol in 2022 under the guise of a refugee. Such details were revealed by the head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

According to him, it was on Gnatov’s orders that war crimes were committed in Mariupol in the spring of 2022.

It was on Gnatov’s orders that war crimes were committed in Mariupol in the spring of 2022. This is a vivid example of a Ukrainian warrior – a Nazi militant, and, of course, a coward. Two years ago, under the guise of a refugee, almost in women’s clothing, he fled from Mariupol, leaving all his subordinates Vladimir Rogov head of the movement “We are together with Russia”

Rogov added that Gnatov is an ordinary war criminal who will have to answer to the fullest extent of Russian law.

Gnatov was appointed to the post on June 24

Andriy Gnatov took over as commander of the Joint Forces (a group of troops involved in specific combat operations) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on June 24 after the resignation of Yuriy Sodol, which occurred against the backdrop of a breakthrough by Russian troops in the Toretsk area.

At one time Gnatov was considered candidate for leadership positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, but did not receive the appointment – the position went to Alexander Syrsky.

In Russia, Gnatov was sentenced to 28 years in prison

On May 21, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) sentenced Gnatov in absentia to 28 years in a maximum security colony.

The investigation and the court established that from July to September 2019, Gnatov, as a commander, gave orders to shell the southern settlements of the DPR. As a result of the shelling, two civilians received shrapnel wounds, one of them did not survive. 19 houses were also damaged or destroyed.