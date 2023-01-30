América has released some pressure after defeating the Mazatlán team by a humiliating 6-0, a match that had Henry Martin as the main protagonist, who scored 3 goals in the match and at least for now after 4 Jornadas is the Loga MX scoring leader with 5 goals, beating Dinenno, Funes Mori and Gignac.
Henry’s present level benefits everyone in America with the exception of one particular subject, the Uruguayan Federico Viñas, who is already a fixed substitute and with the level that the Mexican lives today, he has no option to compete. This fact suggests that the player today has more reasons than ever to request his transfer, even as it is cooking, but, to his bad fortune, everything indicates that it will not materialize, at least not to Europe. .
América and Standard de Liège of the Belgian Super League are in direct talks for the sale of the striker, but Jonatan Peña reports that the move is complex and with few options to materialize, since the number put by those in Europe for the player It does not satisfy and with the little time left on the market, everything indicates that this will not progress any further, which is why another semester of being on the bench awaits the ‘9’ with very few options to add minutes, unless something arrives from the MLS Better at the table of those from Coapa.
