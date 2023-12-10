FT: Almost half of US voters think spending on Ukraine is excessive

Nearly half of American voters believe the United States is currently spending excessively on aid to Ukraine. This is evidenced by newspaper survey data Financial Times and the University of Michigan.

“A new poll… found that 48 percent (of voters) believe the United States is spending 'too much' in military and financial aid to support Kyiv's war efforts,” the journalists wrote.

As emphasized, the opinion that the United States is investing too much in Ukraine is especially widespread among Republican voters. Thus, 65 percent of them talk about excessive government spending on the needs of another country.

In October, researchers at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs assessed the level of support for Kyiv. It was reported that in the United States the number of people willing to help Ukraine has decreased to 63 percent.

It was specified that support for military aid has fallen by two percentage points since November last year (within the margin of error), and support for economic aid has fallen by five points. In addition, the Americans have no illusions about how long the conflict will last, the material says.