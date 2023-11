Volodymyr Zelensky’s management in Ukraine will have total revenue of R$241 billion next year | Photo: EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

The Ukrainian Parliament approved this Thursday (9), with 276 votes in favor, the general budget for 2024, which foresees revenues of 1.768 trillion hryvnias (around R$241.3 billion, at the current exchange rate), and expenses of 3.35 trillion (R$456.5 billion).

“All our internal resources will go to resisting and defeating the enemy,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on his Telegram account, adding that “almost 50% of our expenses are for the Defense and Security of Ukraine.”

The result of the vote was announced by deputy Yaroslav Zheleniak. The Supreme Rada – which has 450 seats – holds its sessions behind closed doors for security reasons.

According to Shmygal, the new budget also increased investments in education and health and “doubled funds for the war veterans support program.”

Another priority of the document, added the prime minister, is support for companies to reactivate the economy within the country. (With EFE agency)