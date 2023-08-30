It is the cornerstone for a better quality of life and optimal health. A healthy diet is the recommendation that is always repeated to the public. However, and for multiple reasons, eating well is not within everyone’s reach. There are many people who, despite everything, cannot access these healthier foods and therefore follow an optimal eating pattern.

The latest report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World points out that 3.1 billion people worldwide have problems accessing healthy food. It is, converted to percentages, 42% of the global population.

This is also a problem that affects the whole world and which developed countries are not immune to. As Luis González Muñoz, director of Technical Engineering and Social Action at Action Against Hunger, explains, “the clearest indicator in middle- and upper-middle-income countries that reflects hunger is overweight,” he says. “It is a poverty in the way of eating,” he points out.

Spain is no stranger to the situation. Food insecurity is also registered in Spanish neighbourhoods. As Alimentando un futuro sostenible, a study by Ana Moragues-Faus and Claudia Rocío Magaña-González for the University of Barcelona and the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation, explains, 5.2% of Spanish households suffer from moderate or severe food insecurity and a 13.3% to some degree. The pandemic caused the first figure to double.

The robot portrait of those who face the gap of healthy eating is that of low-income people, in precarious employment situations —both unemployed and with ultra-precarious jobs, the figure of the “poor with work”— and, especially, families single parent There is also a gender gap here that harms women.

But why can’t a part of the population eat fruits, vegetables or fish on a regular basis? The problem has an economic basis, but it is complex and nuanced. “There is an access problem due to the increase in cost and also due to an availability problem,” explains González Muñoz. It is not only that something can be more expensive, there is also the fact that it can be accessed and, even, that one has time to do it. If you need to accumulate precarious jobs throughout the day to make ends meet, it is possible that you don’t have time—neither material nor mental—to cook healthier recipes.

On the issue of costs, the economic crisis of recent years has not helped. According to the aforementioned FAO report, the price of a healthy diet rose by 4.3% compared to the previous year, but by 6.7% compared to what it cost before the pandemic. And not only has it become more expensive to eat healthy, but it has also occurred in that context in which the prices of other basic things have risen and, for many people, uncertainty has increased.

Even so, neither this is a problem of the pandemic or the crisis generated by the war in Ukraine —the expert and the studies make it clear that it already existed before covid-19— nor is making specific accounts so simple. As González Muñoz explains, in Spain there is no “basic basket”, a shopping basket that includes what is needed for day to day and that serves as a scale. “There should be and we don’t have it,” he says.

This makes it difficult to collect data, since you don’t have the basis on which to do the math, but it’s also a problem when it comes to taking action. As the expert exemplifies, you should know how much money you are going to need; that is, what is the cost of the daily life of citizens. However, these data are not being collected and it is not possible to know if the quantities being handled are really realistic. It is not a problem in Spain either: it is something that occurs in general terms in all developed countries, where this type of information has ceased to be collected when analyzing the lives of its citizens.

Likewise, the costs and the spending margin of the people who face this gap impact their purchasing decisions at other levels. When it comes time to go to the supermarket, “you don’t buy a hake,” explains González Muñoz, if with that money you can buy many more kilos of another product that will solve more meals for more days. Another element to take into account is the “prize factor”, as the expert points out. If you can’t afford any whim, a piece of industrial pastries or some similar product becomes the only accessible satisfying element, even if it is not healthy.

food deserts



And no less important is the issue of food deserts, an idea that has been talked about for decades. Food deserts are those areas in which the points of sale —from supermarkets to greengrocers— are far away and not easily accessible to all its inhabitants. These are those neighbourhoods, for example, where to go shopping there is no choice but to take the car.

«The culture of cooking is losing value and this is a problem» Luis Gonzalez Munoz Director of Technical Engineering and Social Action of Action Against Hunger

Although when thinking about the problem one tends to connect it with urban models such as the United States —with dispersed cities and highly dependent on automobiles—, the truth is that the issue is also closer to home. Changes in Spanish cities have led to shopping becoming, at times, more complicated. One only has to think about how markets, fishmongers or greengrocers have been disappearing from the streets. González Muñoz invites you to take a walk through the neighborhoods of large cities, such as Madrid and Barcelona, ​​to verify it. The purchase has become a process that requires a trip by car or bus. “It has been confirmed and it is a reality,” he affirms.

Added to that are large-scale demographic changes. The FAO report points out as a challenge the growing global urbanization —the rural is the focus from which food comes and in the urban environment there is more dependence on the purchase of food— but also the fact that there is “a greater availability of cheap ready-to-eat or ready-to-eat foods or fast foods’.

González Muñoz also warns of the devaluation of food. “The kitchen culture is losing value and this is a problem,” he points out. For citizens, the intrinsic value of the products and of the cooking process itself has been lost sight of, that to which time was previously dedicated and a transfer of generational knowledge. It has been overwhelmed by the speed of modern times.

Consequences of the breach



Of course, all of this has consequences. “Food security impacts all areas of people’s lives,” says González Muñoz. This is, in the end, a transversal problem, connected to many factors of modern life and which, in turn, affects many areas. For this reason, it not only has direct consequences on those who suffer from it —from the loss of health and quality of life to the effect on the cognitive development of girls and boys— but also on society as a whole. As González Muñoz recalls, exclusion generates polarization and uncertainty. Studies have indicated, in addition, that food insecurity ends up negatively affecting the GDP of the countries that suffer from it.

Improving things is possible. All this can be done without falling into either aporophobia or fatphobia, understanding what is happening. From Acción contra el Hambre they point out the importance of collecting this data that is not currently available in countries like Spain to see what happens and take better measures. “There are no food insecurity surveys,” laments González Muñoz. They propose to focus on some master lines: reinforcement of protection policies, more inclusion or more nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits at school.

And the FAO study itself speaks of opportunities for change. Focusing on urban challenges, creating special policies or improving rural infrastructure can help make a difference. It would also, they point out in the conclusions, understand that the rural and urban world dichotomy that had helped to understand the world in past decades is no longer useful for understanding the present.