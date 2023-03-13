Sunday, March 12, 2023



| Updated 03/13/2023 01:50 a.m.



Manolo Home Fashion, Dulce Espera, Cicuta Trattoria, Ocetta News, Gil Salazar hardware store. There are five of the shops that –until not too long ago– gave life to Calle Mayor, once the most commercial of all those in Orihuela. Victims of globalization, competition with shopping centers, the abandonment of the monumental city or simply the lack of generational change, the Josber toy store was added to this list a few months ago. Thus, one after another, the successive closures are making the main street of the historic center a street less and less alive. Already almost half of the premises look empty and barely eighteen small merchants still fight every day for their business in a privileged place for tourism, but which, unfortunately, is not even the shadow of what it used to be.

“We are going the other way than all the other cities, where the historic centers are on the rise,” laments Montse Peral, exasperated, behind the counter of the La Carmelitana shoe store. She came to the street dedicated to the Nobel Prize in Medicine, Santiago Ramón y Cajal, 30 years ago. A time that she, she assumes, “has nothing to do” with the current one. “We were no longer just Oriolanos, it was all of Vega Baja that came here to buy,” she recalls longingly. “Shopping centers have done a lot of damage. If this is not promoted, the small business is lost », she urges, while she claims « close treatment » as the great differential value of the usual stores. “If you order something online and you make a mistake, you eat it, here if something goes wrong you have a person who will answer you and find a solution.”

But how are they going to get in here? If it’s even scary. The business is closed and the neighbors sneak in just in case. If they made small apartments for students, ground floors with cafeterias… If you don’t bring young people, this is not going to move in life”, he proposes to give a new impulse, a new golden age, to a street “with a lot of potential ».

“little parking”



This is what Enrique García Molina believes “from the heart”, together with his sister Mari Carmen, the fifth generation at the helm of the mythical drapery. «We must provide more facilities for access to the city. They are making everything very awkward. There is a lot of traffic, but little parking. A parking lot could be built », he assures, aware of the trend towards pedestrianisation. «The beautiful cannot be at odds with the practical». And he insists: «We are in a privileged environment, we are in the middle of a tourist route. That is an incentive that other streets do not have.

With fewer and more elderly residents, La Mayor looks more and more like a Gruyère cheese with more holes emerging in the form of vacant lots –there are already two– and buildings whose renovations are paralyzed and delayed ‘sine die’. Aspect, the latter, the most bloody for Antonio Peralta, proudly, regent of El Gavilán, the oldest store in Orihuela. «All politicians should get together and make a positive plan so that whoever wants to rehabilitate a property is profitable. That when I go to City Hall it will be a red carpet. All facilities and not a thousand obstacles ”, appreciates the hatter. “This is not about putting on medals, but about sitting down and thinking about what is best for the city.”

“The garbage truck only passes if there is an event” Undertaking has never been an easy task, however, on Calle Mayor there are also those who have been encouraged in recent years. The two youngest locations are a dental clinic and the Uniks hairdresser’s. “We were in the Mancebería and we moved because the place where we were was very small,” says María José Balaguer. The street thus offered him a place close to the previous one and in a more important area. Or at least so they believed. “It has not been what we expected,” she admits. “More cleaning is needed. The truck only passes if there is an event. Similarly, she points to the insecure aspect of her. “At night it is a very dark street,” she says. That is not to say, she adds, that abandoned buildings and lots are favoring unwanted visitors. “Clients have to go out checking that there are no pigeons just in case,” complains the hairdresser.