Of the approximately 150,000 inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh, “half have become displaced”, Artak Beglarián, ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Karabakh republic, told the France Presse news agency this morning. “According to our preliminary estimates, about 50% of the people in Nagorno Karabakh have become forcibly displaced, of whom 90% are women and children. We are talking about 70,000-75,000 people, ”said Beglarián. The Baku authorities maintain that there are also displaced Azerbaijanis fleeing from the cities near Nagorno Karabakh suffered by the bombardments of the Karabakh artillery, although figures have not been provided.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev said today that his country “will return to the negotiating table when the current phase of armed confrontation ends.” In his words, “the political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict must have the guarantees of the major world powers.” Aliev believes that “Russia and Turkey should be the mediators in the post-conflict phase.” The Nagorno Karabakh authorities, however, have already advanced their disagreement with the idea of ​​Turkey playing a mediating role.

The three countries that chair the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), France, the US and Russia, have repeatedly called for a cessation of hostilities and the immediate start of negotiations to seek a way out of the conflict. . Russian President Vladimir Putin made the same appeal again in an interview broadcast today by the public channel Rossíya on the occasion of his 68th birthday. In his opinion, what is happening in Nagorno Karabakh is “tragic”.

«It is a huge tragedy. People die, there are great losses on both sides. We hope that hostilities will cease as soon as possible, ”Putin told the cameras. “If we cannot resolve this conflict now … let’s at least establish a ceasefire as soon as possible.” he insisted. Putin referred to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (ODKB), a defensive structure that includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, reiterating that, when the time comes, Moscow will “respect its commitments and obligations” in the framework of the agreement.

But the Russian president clarified that such a possibility would occur if the territory of Armenia was attacked. In his words, the fighting “is taking place not on Armenian territory” but in Nagorno Karabakh, a territory that the UN considers Azerbaijani.

Shortly afterwards, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, explained that “if an ODKB member country suffers some kind of aggression or attack from abroad, then, in this case, the member states of the treaty have the obligation to defend such a state ». Peskov added that this is not the case for Nagorno Karabakh.

Meanwhile, today the fighting continued in different points of the Nagorno Karabakh perimeter, especially in the eastern and southern sectors, and the bombardments against Stepanakert, the capital of the enclave, which previously had 50,000 inhabitants and now appears completely deserted. Young people, recruited by local forces to fight on the front lines, women and children have disappeared from the city. Only the elderly remain huddled in basements and shelters to protect themselves from the bombs and the garrison troops defending the Karabakh capital.