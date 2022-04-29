Nevertheless, almost half think that the prices of air travel in Europe should be doubled. Just under a third is against it. “Low-income Dutch people are just as common as high-income Dutch people,” the agency notes. Almost four in ten think that intercontinental flights should also be twice as expensive. In the meantime, the so-called shame of flying is diminishing slightly, according to the researchers: ,,15 percent of the Dutch often feel guilty when they fly. At the end of 2019, that was still 18 percent.”