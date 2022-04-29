Nevertheless, almost half think that the prices of air travel in Europe should be doubled. Just under a third is against it. “Low-income Dutch people are just as common as high-income Dutch people,” the agency notes. Almost four in ten think that intercontinental flights should also be twice as expensive. In the meantime, the so-called shame of flying is diminishing slightly, according to the researchers: ,,15 percent of the Dutch often feel guilty when they fly. At the end of 2019, that was still 18 percent.”
Six out of ten carnivorous Dutch people do not want to give up eating meat. One in ten feels guilty eating it. These percentages are stable compared to 2019, says I&O.
A third of the meat eaters think that the price of meat should be higher, compared to 37 percent of all Dutch people. Nearly four out of ten do not want that. Income does play a role here: richer Dutch people are more common.
Watch all our videos on climate change below:
#Dutch #prices #air #travel #Europe #doubled
Leave a Reply