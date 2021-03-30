In the first two months of this year, 44% of the dollars that entered the Central Bank (BCRA) thanks to the foreign trade surplus, which was increased by the rise in the prices of soybeans and other products, left only in the payment of interest on public and private debt. This very high proportion, despite last year’s debt swap and the “tail wind” that improved the value of exports, clearly shows the tightness and strong conditioning of external indebtedness.

According to the BCRA records, among what the exporters and import payments, and discounting freight and insurance payments related to this foreign trade, in the first two months of the year a surplus of US $ 2,093 million remained. But through the other window, US $ 921 million came out just for the payment of interest, which is broken down:

US $ 314 million for the Government’s payment to the IMF for interest on the extraordinary loan of almost US $ 45 billion that is owed.

US $ 90 million were interests to the various international organizations, such as the IDB or the World Bank, to which the Government owes another US $ 24,000 million.

US $ 517 million were payments abroad of interest made by different private sector companies.

If to these payments are added the transfers abroad due to debt maturities, purchase of dollars from companies and individuals, with a trade surplus of US $ 2,093 million, Central Bank reserves in those 2 months only increased… US $ 130 million.

For the remainder of the year, interest payments are hefty. Between March and December, interest maturities with the IMF will incur just over US $ 1 billion (in three payments: May, August and November) and another US $ 800 million to the rest of the financial organizations. And the private sector could require another $ 2.5 billion. In total, some US $ 4,300 million, added to the US $ 921 million already paid, raise the total account of public and private interests to just over US $ 5,200 million.

Economist Jorge Neyro, from ACM Consultores, says that “interest payments to the IMF -US $ 1,300 million this year -and other bilateral organizations may demand more than US $ 2,000 million in 2021. This explains the Argentine demand to reduce surcharges at the interest rate charged by the IMF The restructuring of private sector liabilities, which included YPF and other companies, reduced dollar outflows in the short term – lower amortizations – but implies higher interest payments in the coming years, therefore, interest payments from the private sector will continue at around US $ 250 million per month “, and adds:” the interest account of public securities is insignificant in 2021 due to the relief provided by the very low coupons of restructured securities, although As of 2023, they will again demand more foreign currency due to the increase in the expected interest rate. “

YN