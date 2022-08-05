With the advance of technologyalmost all companies have their digital components, cybersecurity is something very important. While we can take steps to protect our data, cyber attacks are becoming more common. In fact, 48% of Latino companies have suffered them.

These data were shared by ESET Latin America. A company dedicated to internet security and antivirus solutions. According to its 2022 security report, one in four companies in the region has suffered from cyberattacks. Which is a pretty high number.

The main points to take into account were the number of cyber attacks reported and the most frequent type. The controls and practices that different companies take to prevent these from happening were also evaluated. Notably, the study involved 1,800 technology professionals and company managers from more than 17 countries.

The main reported incidents were malware introductions. These made up 24% of the most common problems. According to the same report, the attackers make use of the phishing technique and take advantage of vulnerabilities in the official sites of the companies.

After cyber attacks to implant malware, the most common were unauthorized access and information leakage. Added to this, ESET reported that 2021 saw a huge increase in phishing emails. In other words, you have to be much more careful in the digital environment.

Ransomware goes down in cyber attacks

Something that ESET highlighted is the decrease in the use of ransomware in cyber attacks. This type of malware can lock important documents on devices. After that, the bad guys demand a ‘ransom’ from the victims so they can gain access again.

The company said that in 2021 it represented a very big problem. But interestingly, their presence has decreased every month so far in 2022. Of course, this does not mean that we should lower our guard. In fact it could be indicative of something worse.

ESET believes that the groups using ransomware grew a lot over time and made a lot of money. That is why they may have grown into a larger criminal empire and their techniques are already more sophisticated.. So there is nothing left but to be very careful not to fall victim to any cyber attack.