The lottery administration number 6 of Logroño, which has sold number 72,480 awarded with the Christmas Lottery Jackpot, returned 88 series of the 193 existing, with which 420 million euros have finally been distributed and The State has saved 352.

Once the sales of the number after the draw have been accounted for, the representative of the State Lotteries in La Rioja, Carlos Ruizhas explained the details of the process.

Furthermore, the administration shipped about half of sales of that number to the Madrid Olympic District basketball club, which has distributed them into shares.

“It is not the entire amount of the prize, but it is great news for La Rioja“, stressed the Lottery delegate, who recalled that, “even before the first prize, it was already a good draw.”

Because La Rioja has been awarded part of the third prize, since six tenths have been sold in Haro (300,000 euros between all of them) and another in Ezcaray (50,000).

In addition, another Logroño administration has sold a series of one of the fourth prizes (200,000 euros) and tenths of those have also been sold in Cervera del Río Alhama (2, for 40,000 euros) and a bar in the capital of Rioja (one for 20,000).