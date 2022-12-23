If you still need an ingredient for your Christmas dinner on Christmas Day, only to discover that you have forgotten dessert or have run out of wine: don’t stress! In the big cities, many supermarkets are open as usual. On Boxing Day, the opening is almost the most normal thing in the world. Even Hema and Action are participating.

Ten years ago it was almost unthinkable, but now almost half of the supermarkets (45 percent) are open on Christmas Day, according to an inventory by Openingstijden.nl. More and more municipalities are giving their retailers permission to be open to shoppers on this holiday. This year there are 276 municipalities, last year there were 250.

By far the most open supermarkets can be found in the major cities: Amsterdam (134), followed by Rotterdam (90) and The Hague (70). On Boxing Day it is almost a search for a supermarket that keeps its doors closed. About 90 percent is open for Christmas shopping. That is 10 percent more than a year earlier. Also on New Year's Day it is becoming more and more normal to do some shopping. This year, 58 percent of the branches have been opened. In 311 municipalities it is possible to stock up on groceries on the first day of the new year. A significant increase of 15 percent. At the beginning of this year there were still 'only' 264 municipalities that gave permission for this.





Last Christmas messages on Christmas Day

Bob Gross of Openingsuren.nl is not surprised that more and more supermarkets are open during the holidays. “Consumers have also started to find it more and more normal that they can get their last Christmas groceries on the same day. You can see that more and more municipalities are going along with this,” he notes. The enthusiasm is great among supermarkets and their customers, but not all retailers are eager to open their doors during the holidays, according to the inventory.

This is illustrative: in previous years a handful of hardware stores still opened on Christmas Day, but that is no longer the case this year. “It looks like it was more of a trial,” says Gross. Do-it-yourselfers can indulge themselves on Boxing Day, when about 90 percent of the hardware stores are open. “And if you want to look for new furniture, you can also go to a large part of the residential boulevards on Boxing Day,” Gross adds.



Quote

Our employees want to work over Christmas and the teams in the stores make it a fun day together Action Spokesperson

The Action and Hema also seem to have got the hang of it. At the Action, consumers can go to about 15 percent of the stores on Christmas Day, at Hema this concerns 4 percent of the stores. A significant increase compared to 2019, when this concerned 6 and 1 percent of the branches respectively. “Due to the lockdowns, those home furnishing stores were unable to open in the previous two winters, but you can see that Hema and Action are now clearly back in business,” says the expert from Openingstijden.nl.

That is certainly the case on Boxing Day. Then no less than 84 percent of the branches are open at the Action, at the Hema this is 31 percent. In 2019 this was even lower: at Action it was 64 percent, at Hema 8 percent.





Like to work over Christmas

The Action and the Hema think that there is enough enthusiasm among customers to come and shop during the Christmas period. For example, they point to the last time, in 2019, when many people stopped by for fun, to buy last-minute presents for the Christmas table or to stock up on the last of the food.

“Last year the Netherlands was still in lockdown. We are very happy to be able to fully serve and surprise our customers again,” said an Action spokesperson. Grumbling among the staff about working on Christmas Day or Boxing Day is not an issue according to the retail chains. “No, our employees would like to work over Christmas and the teams in the stores are having a great day together,” said the Action spokeswoman.

It is also no problem to find people at Hema, the spokeswoman explains. According to the company, many colleagues actually enjoy working during Christmas, ‘because of the atmosphere in the shopping streets and the cosiness in the store’. “We also do something extra for our staff at Christmas, including Christmas lunches,” the Hema spokeswoman adds.

