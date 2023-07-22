According to a new survey conducted by Daily Stoke on the opinions of American consumers, almost half of the subscribers of streaming services46% consider that subscriptions to streaming They don’t offer enough value to justify their prices, with 66% saying subscriptions are generally too expensive. The average consumer spends $46 on monthly subscriptions to streaming and he’s not happy about it.

This could be bad news for a Hollywood system that seems to be focused on moving as much of its content to streaming platforms as possible. streamingbut it is perhaps better news for studios, most of them, which are investing more and more in platforms of FAST (free television with advertising) that essentially abandon the model of streaming traditional to return to the sensation of television.

Half of those surveyed said they are likely to be unsubscribed if a platform cracks down on password sharing. Only 20% said that services should crack down on the practice, which is likely because even if we accept the argument that password sharing is costing platforms money, consumers are smart enough to understand that a change would only result in higher profits, not lower prices. After all, Netflix just completely removed their basic $9.99 ad-free option, so it’s clear that the services of streaming They plan to increase prices.

A large majority of those surveyed, 79%, said they find it acceptable to share passwords with family members, even if they don’t live in the same house. Those who practice password sharing report saving about $15 a month by doing so.

There is good news for the services of streaming: 94% of subscribers said they enjoy the content offered by their streaming platforms streaming and 62% said that they believe that being subscribed to at least one service of streaming It is necessary given the current entertainment situation. There are also some aspects that aren’t specifically related to customer satisfaction, but are worth mentioning: free trials are still a key part of the world of streaming, with 74% of respondents saying they had signed up for a free trial to view specific content and roughly 10% of them admitting they forgot to cancel the trial afterwards. About two-thirds of those surveyed also said they had canceled a service and then resubscribed later.

Another common complaint is the sheer number of platforms and how difficult it is to find certain content if you don’t know where it is available. This is something that has increasingly frustrated the public since the number of services began to increase a few years ago. After all, just a decade ago, one could go to Netflix or to a physical video store, and in both cases you could find the vast majority of what you were looking for in one place. The dispersion of content is not only frustrating audiences, but it is also increasing the amount they have to pay on a monthly basis.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I have said it many times, it does not work if you have a family hahaha but, pay only for the service in which you are watching a series, because when you get stuck with a series, you do not see anything else or use the other applications that you are paying for without retaliating. Either way, analyze the situation and see what they use the most, it’s not worth paying for everything and doing so gives companies the idea that people want even more platforms.