SuperJob: 45 percent of Russians do not watch New Year’s lights on TV

45 percent of Russians do not plan to watch New Year’s lights on TV. About this with reference to a survey from the SuperJob portal reports RBC.

According to the latest survey, 11 percent of Russians plan to watch New Year’s programs on TV, and 33 percent plan to turn them on for background viewing. The rest – 45 percent – do not plan to view New Year’s lights. Among the last category of respondents, childless people and people with high incomes predominated.

The publication notes that four years ago the share of Russians who refused to view New Year’s lights was 38 percent.

In November, Izvestia, citing Rosstat data for October 2023 and October 2022, reported that over the year, ingredients for Olivier salads and herring under a fur coat increased in price by six and four percent, respectively.