sony is deeply involved in the legal battle that Microsoft faces against the FTCsince they do not want the company to acquire Activision Blizzard. On multiple occasions during the legal battle, sony has mentioned that they consider Microsoft as its direct competition and not to Nintendo. However, new data could show otherwise.

The figures revealed by the internal surveys of sony have shown that almost half of the owners of playstation 5 in the United States also own a switches. That represents a pretty significant part of the market that also supports Nintendo. For comparison, only 20% of homeowners playstation 5 in the United States also own a xbox series x either S.

When you stop to think about it, the division makes a lot of sense. The switches offers a large number of exclusives that you will not find in PlayStationthanks to the franchises of Nintendo. On the other hand, on the side of Xboxthe exclusive production of Microsoft has not been very prominent in recent years, and the vast majority of the games available on Xbox X/S can also be purchased at PS5. At this point, it is clear that most homeowners PS5 They don’t see a compelling reason to buy one. Xbox.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: The truth is that here you can accommodate the information as you see fit depending on the side you are on in this trial.